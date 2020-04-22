X release first new album in 35 years

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Los Angeles punk band X have surprise released their album ALPHABETLAND on Bandcamp. The album is out via Fat Possum Records and is also available in vinyl. This is the band’s first new album in 35 years and features the original line-up. Check out the title track and the band's statement below.
Here is ALPHABETLAND - the first new X studio album in 35 years with the original line up. Get on boardhttps://t.co/8bO9skDh9o pic.twitter.com/h4vyTie7GB
— Xtheband (@Xtheband) April 22, 2020