X release first new album in 35 years

X release first new album in 35 years
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by

Los Angeles punk band X have surprise released their album ALPHABETLAND on Bandcamp. The album is out via Fat Possum Records and is also available in vinyl. This is the band’s first new album in 35 years and features the original line-up. Check out the title track and the band's statement below.