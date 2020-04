5 hours ago by John Gentile

Round Eye is composed of expatriates living in China. As you know, the country is mostly in a quarantine lockdown. Recently, the local Shanghai government, along with venue Yuyintang Kaixuan, jointly requested that the band perform a live set to be broadcast to locals for entertainment. Interestingly, the band was asked to stop and talk between every two songs in the set. You can watch the whole show below.