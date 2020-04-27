Nervus to release new EP

View this post on Instagram

Good news for people who like good news! We have a brand new EP coming out on Friday 1st May, featuring two brand new songs: "We Want Your Blood" and "Grave Digging". They have been recorded over the last few weeks in complete isolation from one another, and we can't wait for you to hear them, so we won't wait for you to hear them. There is a photo and lyric zine to accompany the digital release featuring photographs from Megan Rose and shipping mid-May (Post Office allowing) and you can pre-order it now from Bandcamp, who will also be waiving their revenue share on Friday to support artists who are unable to tour at the moment. As always, nervusmusic.com for the info and sign up to our mailing list to be the first to know next time! Cheers, Nervus x https://nervus.bandcamp.com/album/we-want-your-blood-grave-digging

