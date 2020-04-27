On Punk Till I Die Podcast #32 the boys catch up with Mustard Plug bassist and producer extraordinaire Rick Johnson. They talk about the new album from Sharkanoid, his collaboration with MU330's Dan Potthast, the 3rd wave ska revival, his Cold War Studios, skateboarding, touring with Jeff Rosenstock, and his podcast with Mike Park. They cover a ton of ground and debut two brand new Sharkanoid songs. The PTID crew has been cranking out a ton of content to help you through those long days of self isolating. Now on iTunes, Spotify AND Stitcher. Click here to check it out!