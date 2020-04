Drummer for PEARS, Jarret Nathan has released a quarantine video of him drumming along to “Worm”. In the caption that goes along with the video he says,

“When the quarantine started, I played through this record start to finish every day. I haven’t done that in a while. Getting the LP3 rust off with Worm”.

PEARS released their self-titled third album PEARS in 2020 via Fat Wreck Chords Check the video out below.