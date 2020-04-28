Bouncing Souls announce rescheduled tour dates with Leftover Crack and Pkew Pkew Pkew

by Rise Tours

Bouncing Souls have announced rescheduled dates for their tour with Leftover Crack and Pkew Pkew Pkew. Crazy and the Brains will join the tour from October 11th to 21st and Big Nothing will be playing October 22nd to the 24th. The tour was originally scheduled for May and all previously purchased tickets will be honoured. Bouncing Souls released Crucial Moments [EP] in 2019 via Rise Records. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 11Jefferson TheaterCharlottesville, VA
Oct 12The Orange PeelAsheville, NC
Oct 14The Athenaeum TheatreColumbus, OH
Oct 17Durty Nellie'sPalatine, IL
Oct 18Magic StickDetroit, MI
Oct 20Higher GroundSouth Burlington, VT (no Crazy and the Brains)
Oct 21Town BallroomBuffalo, NY
Oct 22The MetPawtucket, RI
Oct 23Harrisburg Midtown Arts CenterHarrisburg, PA