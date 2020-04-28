Bouncing Souls have announced rescheduled dates for their tour with Leftover Crack and Pkew Pkew Pkew. Crazy and the Brains will join the tour from October 11th to 21st and Big Nothing will be playing October 22nd to the 24th. The tour was originally scheduled for May and all previously purchased tickets will be honoured. Bouncing Souls released Crucial Moments [EP] in 2019 via Rise Records. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 11
|Jefferson Theater
|Charlottesville, VA
|Oct 12
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC
|Oct 14
|The Athenaeum Theatre
|Columbus, OH
|Oct 17
|Durty Nellie's
|Palatine, IL
|Oct 18
|Magic Stick
|Detroit, MI
|Oct 20
|Higher Ground
|South Burlington, VT (no Crazy and the Brains)
|Oct 21
|Town Ballroom
|Buffalo, NY
|Oct 22
|The Met
|Pawtucket, RI
|Oct 23
|Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
|Harrisburg, PA