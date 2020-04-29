Diet Cig announce more rescheduled tour dates

Diet Cig have announced more rescheduled dates for this fall. Sad13 and Thin Lips will be playing support on select dates. Diet Cig’s new album Do You Wonder About Me? comes out May 1 via Frenchkiss Records. The band released Swear I’m Good At This in 2017. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 03Andy Warhol MuseumPittsburgh, PA
Oct 04Mahall’sCleveland, OH
Oct 06Woodward TheaterCincinnati, OH
Oct 07Blueberry HillSt. Louis, MO
Oct 08BottleneckLawrence, KS
Oct 10Bluebird TheaterDenver, CO
Oct 13Kilby CourtSalt Lake City, UT
Oct 14NeuroluxBoise, ID
Oct 16Biltmore CabaretVancouver, BC
Oct 17NeumosSeattle, WA
Oct 18Mississippi StudiosPortland, OR
Oct 21Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CA
Oct 22Teragram BallroomLos Angeles, CA
Oct 23CasbahSan Diego, CA
Oct 24Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ
Oct 28Club DadaDallas, TX
Oct 29BarracudaAustin, TX
Oct 30White Oak UpstairsHouston, TX
Nov 01SaturnBirmingham, AL
Nov 02Neighborhood TheaterCharlottle, NC
Nov 03Black CatWashington, DC (w/Sad13, Thin Lips)
Nov 04First Unitarian ChurchPhiladelphia, PA (w/Sad13, Thin Lips)
Nov 05Music Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklyn, NY (w/Sad13, Thin Lips)