Diet Cig have announced more rescheduled dates for this fall. Sad13 and Thin Lips will be playing support on select dates. Diet Cig’s new album Do You Wonder About Me? comes out May 1 via Frenchkiss Records. The band released Swear I’m Good At This in 2017. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 03
|Andy Warhol Museum
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Oct 04
|Mahall’s
|Cleveland, OH
|Oct 06
|Woodward Theater
|Cincinnati, OH
|Oct 07
|Blueberry Hill
|St. Louis, MO
|Oct 08
|Bottleneck
|Lawrence, KS
|Oct 10
|Bluebird Theater
|Denver, CO
|Oct 13
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Oct 14
|Neurolux
|Boise, ID
|Oct 16
|Biltmore Cabaret
|Vancouver, BC
|Oct 17
|Neumos
|Seattle, WA
|Oct 18
|Mississippi Studios
|Portland, OR
|Oct 21
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|Oct 22
|Teragram Ballroom
|Los Angeles, CA
|Oct 23
|Casbah
|San Diego, CA
|Oct 24
|Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ
|Oct 28
|Club Dada
|Dallas, TX
|Oct 29
|Barracuda
|Austin, TX
|Oct 30
|White Oak Upstairs
|Houston, TX
|Nov 01
|Saturn
|Birmingham, AL
|Nov 02
|Neighborhood Theater
|Charlottle, NC
|Nov 03
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC (w/Sad13, Thin Lips)
|Nov 04
|First Unitarian Church
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Sad13, Thin Lips)
|Nov 05
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Sad13, Thin Lips)