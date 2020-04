11 hours ago by John Gentile

As you know, Record Store Day 2020 was postponed due to Coronoavirus. Now, the Record Store Day organization has changed this years event, which was originally pushed to June 20. The June 20 date no longer stands. Instead, RSD 2020 will occur on three Saturdays in three consecutive months: August 29, September 26, and October 24. Each day will have a different bundle of exclusive releases, presumably drawn from the previously announced RSD list.