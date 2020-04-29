AJJ have announced rescheduled tour dates for their tour with Xiu Xiu and Emperor X for March 2021. The tour was originally scheduled for May and June of this year. All previously held tickets will be honoured and refunds are available through the promoter. The band said in a statement on Instagram that “any dates missing from the flyer are still having details worked out”. AJJ released Good Luck Everybody in 2020 via AJJ unlimited LTD. Check out the tour dates below.