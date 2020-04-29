AJJ have announced rescheduled tour dates for their tour with Xiu Xiu and Emperor X for March 2021. The tour was originally scheduled for May and June of this year. All previously held tickets will be honoured and refunds are available through the promoter. The band said in a statement on Instagram that “any dates missing from the flyer are still having details worked out”. AJJ released Good Luck Everybody in 2020 via AJJ unlimited LTD. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 12, 2021
|Metro
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 13, 2021
|Mr. Smalls
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Mar 14, 2021
|The Opera House
|Toronto, ON
|Mar 19, 2021
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|Mar 20, 2021
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC
|Mar 22, 2021
|Grog Shop
|Cleveland, OH
|Mar 24, 2021
|Skully’s Music Diner
|Columbus, OH
|Mar 25, 2021
|The Burl
|Lexington, KY
|Mar 26, 2021
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Mar 27, 2021
|Ready Room
|St. Louis, MO
|Mar 28, 2021
|Majestic Theatre
|Madison, WI