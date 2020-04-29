AJJ announce more rescheduled tour dates

AJJ
by Tours

AJJ have announced rescheduled tour dates for their tour with Xiu Xiu and Emperor X for March 2021. The tour was originally scheduled for May and June of this year. All previously held tickets will be honoured and refunds are available through the promoter. The band said in a statement on Instagram that “any dates missing from the flyer are still having details worked out”. AJJ released Good Luck Everybody in 2020 via AJJ unlimited LTD. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 12, 2021MetroChicago, IL
Mar 13, 2021Mr. SmallsPittsburgh, PA
Mar 14, 2021The Opera HouseToronto, ON
Mar 19, 2021Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA
Mar 20, 2021Black CatWashington, DC
Mar 22, 2021Grog ShopCleveland, OH
Mar 24, 2021Skully’s Music DinerColumbus, OH
Mar 25, 2021The BurlLexington, KY
Mar 26, 2021Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI
Mar 27, 2021Ready RoomSt. Louis, MO
Mar 28, 2021Majestic TheatreMadison, WI