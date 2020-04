7 hours ago by Em Moore

Strung Out bassist Chris Aiken has released a bass play-through of “Rats in the Walls”. The song is off of 2015’s Transmission.Alpha.Delta . This is the eleventh bass play-through that he has posted since quarantine began. Strung Out released Songs of Armor and Devotion in 2019 via Fat Wreck Chords. Check out the video below.