Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe releases collaborative Discharge tribute

Lamb of God front man Randy Blythe has joined forces with Scott Ian and Charlie Benante of Anthrax as well as Dan Lilker formerly of Anthrax, Stormtroopers of Death, and Nuclear Assult for two quarantine covers of Discharge songs. The songs covered are “Dooms Day” and “The Final Bloodbath”. In the comment accompanying the video, Randy Blythe states,
The influence of Discharge on modern aggressive metal cannot be overstated- their speed & abrasive sound made them true sonic pioneers, helping lead to the creation of the thrash and speed metal genres. The four of us are huge fans, and wanted to pay homage to the ones who paved the way for what we do today. All respect!
Check the video out below.
View this post on Instagram
DOOMS DAY And now the end the end is near It’s time to say our last goodbyes Dooms day dooms day It’s dooms day dooms day Is it reality or just a nightmare? Nightmare nightmare Dooms day, dooms day It’s dooms day dooms day Nowhere to run nowhere to hide No escape no escape Dooms day dooms day It’s dooms day dooms day THE FINAL BLOODBATH The smell of death is near Its presence ever near The final bloodbath’s coming It’s just around the corner ••• Both songs by the mighty, mighty @discharge.official. The influence of Discharge on modern aggressive metal cannot be overstated- their speed & abrasive sound made them true sonic pioneers, helping lead to the creation of the thrash and speed metal genres. The four of us are huge fans, and wanted to pay homage to the ones who paved the way for what we do today. All respect!