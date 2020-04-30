Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe releases collaborative Discharge tribute

Lamb of God front man Randy Blythe has joined forces with Scott Ian and Charlie Benante of Anthrax as well as Dan Lilker formerly of Anthrax, Stormtroopers of Death, and Nuclear Assult for two quarantine covers of Discharge songs. The songs covered are “Dooms Day” and “The Final Bloodbath”. In the comment accompanying the video, Randy Blythe states,

The influence of Discharge on modern aggressive metal cannot be overstated- their speed & abrasive sound made them true sonic pioneers, helping lead to the creation of the thrash and speed metal genres. The four of us are huge fans, and wanted to pay homage to the ones who paved the way for what we do today. All respect!

Check the video out below.