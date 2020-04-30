by Em Moore
PEARS drummer, Jarret Nathan has released another play-through, this time for “Rich to Rags”. The song is off of the band’s album PEARS released in 2020 via Fat Wreck Chords. Check the video out below.
Okay Rich to Rags is one of three songs from the new record that we actually wrote completely in a room together. We usually have some form of a demo ranging from one riff to a pretty complete song. It’s rare for us to sit in the practice space and just jam until a song comes out. This is one of the songs that came out. Brian sings the choruses! He sounds like Bob Mould! How cool!