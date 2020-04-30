View this post on Instagram

Okay Rich to Rags is one of three songs from the new record that we actually wrote completely in a room together. We usually have some form of a demo ranging from one riff to a pretty complete song. It’s rare for us to sit in the practice space and just jam until a song comes out. This is one of the songs that came out. Brian sings the choruses! He sounds like Bob Mould! How cool!

