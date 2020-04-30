The Creepshow release drum play through of “Death At My Door”

The Creepshow have released a drum play-through for their song “Death At My Door” with their drummer Ale Serritiello. The song is taken off of Death At My Door” released in 2017 via Stomp Records. Check out the video below.
Hi y’all, Ale here @ale.pituko So I did a little play through of the song Death at my door, first track on the last record. When it came to learning the songs for the band I struggled with a couple things. Firstly learning the parts that @sandrosandrosandrosandrosandro created which are crazy because he’s one of the best drummers I’ve ever seen. And secondly, the fact that he plays open handed (for you drummers out there you know what I mean), so there’s a lot of parts, like the bridge of this song (floor tom part) where I have to switch to leading with my left hand in order to do the accents with my left on the snare. If anyone is interested on the details feel free to DM me about it. Anyway, here’s death at my door. Take care and be safe. by @mbellissimo #thecreepshow #deathatmydoor #drumcover #lcdartistfam #loscabosdrumsticks