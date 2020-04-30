The Creepshow release drum play through of “Death At My Door”

View this post on Instagram

Hi y’all, Ale here @ale.pituko So I did a little play through of the song Death at my door, first track on the last record. When it came to learning the songs for the band I struggled with a couple things. Firstly learning the parts that @sandrosandrosandrosandrosandro created which are crazy because he’s one of the best drummers I’ve ever seen. And secondly, the fact that he plays open handed (for you drummers out there you know what I mean), so there’s a lot of parts, like the bridge of this song (floor tom part) where I have to switch to leading with my left hand in order to do the accents with my left on the snare. If anyone is interested on the details feel free to DM me about it. Anyway, here’s death at my door. Take care and be safe. by @mbellissimo #thecreepshow #deathatmydoor #drumcover #lcdartistfam #loscabosdrumsticks

