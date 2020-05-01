Drunk Dial drops Ramones 'Stay Home' quarantine covers comp w/ Dark Thoughts, Means Jeans, Drakulas

Drunk Dial is a 7-inch series project that has bands record a single while drinking. Today, they released something a little different. The label uploaded a track-by-track cover of Ramones' iconic Leave Home album. It's called Stay Home and each band invovled recorded their parts in quarantine isolation. Bands contributing include Dark Thoughts, Andrew (as Hound of Love and Christian of Mean Jeans, Drakulas, Hakan, and many more.

The label released a statement: "Like so many people right now, we find ourselves out of work and with our creative endeavors in indefinite limbo. It wasn't our intention to do a quarantine project, but after completing all the chores we had been putting off, there was still a record-shaped hole in our heart. We checked in with our musician buddies and heard news of good health and a similar refrain—everyone was feeling creatively stuck and financially fucked. The next day, that $1200 stimulus check came in the mail and an idea was hatched: Let’s give our favorite bands stuck at home some pizza and beer money to record a song with whatever equipment they have for a compilation! Why not do a cover of Ramones - “Leave Home” and call it "Stay Home" because EVERYBODY loves Ramones and word play, right? One by one we approached our friends and favorite bands around the globe with the idea and surprised them with beer money after they picked a song. What should have ended up being a barely listenable shitshow has blossomed into an incredible time capsule of what is otherwise a truly scary period of our lives. All of the artists contributed a unique display of creativity using the seemingly rigid constraint of 3-chord punk. It turned out better than we could have dreamed, and we are thrilled to have had a hand in the creation of this thing. Best of all, 100% of the proceeds will go back to the artists or to a charity of their choice. We encourage you to look into each of these awesome bands; listen to their past work and be the first to know about their future releases, rescheduled tours, and quarantine creations. Cheers, buttheads"

Check out the release below.