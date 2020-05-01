Cro-Mags detail new album, first in over two decades

by John Gentile
Cro-Mags have issued the final details for their new album. It's the band's first in over 20 years and includes the lineup of Harley Flanagan, Garry Sullivan, Rocky George, and Gabby Abularach. It's called In the beginning and it's out June 19 on Mission Two entertainment (that's the successor label to Tony Brummel's Victory Records). Check out the track list below.
Cro-Mags: In the Beginning
1. Don't Give In
2. Drag You Under
3. No One's Victim
4. From the Grave
5. No One's Coming
6. PTSD
7. The Final Test
8. One Bad Decision
9. Two Hours
10. Don't Talk About It
11. Between Wars
12. No Turning Back
13. There Was a Time