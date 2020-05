6 hours ago by John Gentile

GWAR is re-releasing their seminal Scumdogs of the Universe album as a deluxe box set. The new version breaks the album out across two LPS (as opposed to the single CD/LP original issue). The audio has been remixed. The box set also includes a cassette of demos recorded between the band's debut and the Scumdogs album. It also includes various knickknacks such as a slipmat and a promo photo reproduction. It appears to be self-released and will be out late Summer/Early Fall.