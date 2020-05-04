Rage Against the Machine announce rescheduled tour dates

Rage Against the Machine announce rescheduled tour dates
by Tours

Rage Against the Machine have announced rescheduled tour dates for their reunion tour with Run the Jewels. The tour will now run in the spring and summer of 2021. All previously held tickets will be honoured and refunds are available at the point of purchase if they are needed. The band released a statement on their website and social media accounts reading in part,

“We sincerely hope that each one of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration. We look forward to seeing you.”

Check out the band’s full statement and new tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 03, 2021Don Haskins CenterEl Paso, TX
Jun 05, 2021Pan American CenterLas Cruces, NM
Jun 07, 2021Gila River ArenaGlendale, AZ
Jun 08, 2021Gila River ArenaGlendale, AZ
Jun 11, 2021Oakland ArenaOakland, CA
Jun 12, 2021Oakland ArenaOakland, CA
Jun 15, 2021Moda CenterPortland, OR
Jun 17, 2021Tacoma DomeTacoma, WA
Jun 19, 2021Pacific Coliseum at the PNEVancouver, BC
Jun 21, 2021Rogers PlaceEdmonton, AB
Jun 23, 2021Scotiabank SaddledomeCalgary, AB
Jun 25, 2021Bell MTS PlaceWinnipeg, MB
Jul 02, 2021Target CenterMinneapolis, MN
Jul 03, 2021Target CenterMinneapolis, MN
Jul 05, 2021Denny Sanford Premier CenterSioux Falls, SD
Jul 07, 2021Sprint CenterKansas City, MO
Jul 09, 2021Enterprise CenterSt Louis, MO
Jul 10, 2021Alpine Valley Music TheatreEast Troy, WI
Jul 12, 2021United CenterChicago, IL
Jul 13, 2021United CenterChicago, IL
Jul 16, 2021Ottawa Bluesfest FestivalOttawa, ON
Jul 20, 2021FirstOntario CentreHamilton, ON
Jul 22, 2021Scotiabank ArenaToronto, ON
Jul 23, 2021Scotiabank ArenaToronto, ON
Jul 26, 2021Little Caesars ArenaDetroit, MI
Jul 27, 2021Little Caesars ArenaDetroit, MI
Jul 29, 2021KeyBank CenterBuffalo, NY
Aug 06, 2021Madison Square GardenNew York, NY
Aug 07, 2021Madison Square GardenNew York, NY
Aug 09, 2021Madison Square GardenNew York, NY
Aug 10, 2021Madison Square GardenNew York, NY
Aug 12, 2021Madison Square GardenNew York, NY
Aug 14, 2021Capital One ArenaWashington DC
Aug 15, 2021Capital One ArenaWashington DC
Aug 17, 2021PNC ArenaRaleigh, NC
Aug 19, 2021PPG Paints ArenaPittsburgh, PA
Aug 20, 2021Rocket Mortgage FieldHouseCleveland, OH