Rage Against the Machine have announced rescheduled tour dates for their reunion tour with Run the Jewels. The tour will now run in the spring and summer of 2021. All previously held tickets will be honoured and refunds are available at the point of purchase if they are needed. The band released a statement on their website and social media accounts reading in part,
“We sincerely hope that each one of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration. We look forward to seeing you.”
Check out the band’s full statement and new tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 03, 2021
|Don Haskins Center
|El Paso, TX
|Jun 05, 2021
|Pan American Center
|Las Cruces, NM
|Jun 07, 2021
|Gila River Arena
|Glendale, AZ
|Jun 08, 2021
|Gila River Arena
|Glendale, AZ
|Jun 11, 2021
|Oakland Arena
|Oakland, CA
|Jun 12, 2021
|Oakland Arena
|Oakland, CA
|Jun 15, 2021
|Moda Center
|Portland, OR
|Jun 17, 2021
|Tacoma Dome
|Tacoma, WA
|Jun 19, 2021
|Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
|Vancouver, BC
|Jun 21, 2021
|Rogers Place
|Edmonton, AB
|Jun 23, 2021
|Scotiabank Saddledome
|Calgary, AB
|Jun 25, 2021
|Bell MTS Place
|Winnipeg, MB
|Jul 02, 2021
|Target Center
|Minneapolis, MN
|Jul 03, 2021
|Target Center
|Minneapolis, MN
|Jul 05, 2021
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Jul 07, 2021
|Sprint Center
|Kansas City, MO
|Jul 09, 2021
|Enterprise Center
|St Louis, MO
|Jul 10, 2021
|Alpine Valley Music Theatre
|East Troy, WI
|Jul 12, 2021
|United Center
|Chicago, IL
|Jul 13, 2021
|United Center
|Chicago, IL
|Jul 16, 2021
|Ottawa Bluesfest Festival
|Ottawa, ON
|Jul 20, 2021
|FirstOntario Centre
|Hamilton, ON
|Jul 22, 2021
|Scotiabank Arena
|Toronto, ON
|Jul 23, 2021
|Scotiabank Arena
|Toronto, ON
|Jul 26, 2021
|Little Caesars Arena
|Detroit, MI
|Jul 27, 2021
|Little Caesars Arena
|Detroit, MI
|Jul 29, 2021
|KeyBank Center
|Buffalo, NY
|Aug 06, 2021
|Madison Square Garden
|New York, NY
|Aug 07, 2021
|Madison Square Garden
|New York, NY
|Aug 09, 2021
|Madison Square Garden
|New York, NY
|Aug 10, 2021
|Madison Square Garden
|New York, NY
|Aug 12, 2021
|Madison Square Garden
|New York, NY
|Aug 14, 2021
|Capital One Arena
|Washington DC
|Aug 15, 2021
|Capital One Arena
|Washington DC
|Aug 17, 2021
|PNC Arena
|Raleigh, NC
|Aug 19, 2021
|PPG Paints Arena
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Aug 20, 2021
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Cleveland, OH