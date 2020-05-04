Rage Against the Machine have announced rescheduled tour dates for their reunion tour with Run the Jewels. The tour will now run in the spring and summer of 2021. All previously held tickets will be honoured and refunds are available at the point of purchase if they are needed. The band released a statement on their website and social media accounts reading in part,

“We sincerely hope that each one of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration. We look forward to seeing you.”

Check out the band’s full statement and new tour dates below.