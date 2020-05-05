Buzzcocks to release 8xCD box set

Buzzcocks will release an eight CD box set covering their later career. It's called Sell You Everything (1991-2014) Albums, Singles Rarities, Unreleased and it;s out May 29 via Cherry Red Records. It includes everything the band released from the 1991 to 2014 era. Included in that set are all their albums from the period and a good amount of bonus tracks, including 29 never before released tracks. It also includes the rare 1991 Demo Album. The band's Steve Diggle oversaw the release.