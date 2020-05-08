Little Rocket Records House Party featuring Elissa Janelle Velveteen (Molly Rhythm)

Working in collaboration with the fine folks at Little Rocket Records, we are pleased to bring to you a month long celebration of their artists. Every Friday for the Month of May, we will be bringing to you an exclusive video performed and recorded by a member of the Little Rocket Records family. Today, we have Elissa Janelle Velveteen of Philly based ska punks Molly Rhythm . Velveteen performs a piano version of "Ghost Laugh" from their newly released album Dark Matters and an acoustic version of her own song, "Coming Down". See below to check it all out.

Check out more from Elissa Janelle Velveteen by checking out her bandcamp page or her Facebook page.

To pick up Molly Rhythm's latest release, you can click here