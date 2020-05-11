Turnover have announced rescheduled dates for their South American and Latin American tour. The tour will now take place in January 2021. All previously held tickets will be honoured. Turnover released Altogether in 2019 on Run For Cover Records. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 08, 2021
|Foro Alicia
|Mexico City, MX
|Jan 09, 2021
|Amon Solar
|San Jose, CR
|Jan 10, 2021
|Ace of Spades
|Bogota, CO
|Jan 13, 2021
|Chocolate
|Santiago, CL
|Jan 15, 2021
|Agulha
|Porto Alegre, BR
|Jan 16, 2021
|Fabrique Club
|Sao Paulo, BR