Turnover announce rescheduled tour dates

Turnover announce rescheduled tour dates
by Tours

Turnover have announced rescheduled dates for their South American and Latin American tour. The tour will now take place in January 2021. All previously held tickets will be honoured. Turnover released Altogether in 2019 on Run For Cover Records. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 08, 2021Foro AliciaMexico City, MX
Jan 09, 2021Amon SolarSan Jose, CR
Jan 10, 2021Ace of SpadesBogota, CO
Jan 13, 2021ChocolateSantiago, CL
Jan 15, 2021AgulhaPorto Alegre, BR
Jan 16, 2021Fabrique ClubSao Paulo, BR