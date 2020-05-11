We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews exclusive premiere for Toronto based punks The Bare Minimum. A brand new acid-trip animated video was just released for their single "Bonestorm", see below. The track will be released on May 15th, 2020 on all streaming platforms.
"We never want to release the same thing twice, so we've been tinkering with new sounds since our 2018 EP Where the Buses Don't Come. We want to spend the quarantine putting out singles to test the waters and try some fresh ideas. With Bonestorm we propped our high-energy garage punk on an anxious jazz foundation and embraced our vulnerabilities with a more raw and unfiltered delivery." - Cam Gray (Frontman)