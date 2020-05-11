924 Gilman to host livestream fundraiser

View this post on Instagram

We're excited to finally announce a festival to raise money for 924 Gilman next Saturday, May 16th! Over the next couple days, we’ll be teasing out our amazing lineup and other surprises we have for the event. Thanks to our partners @clifgreennotes, @clifbar, and @epitaphrecords for helping make this happen. Stay tuned, spread the news!

A post shared by 924 Gilman St. (@924gilmanstreet) on May 10, 2020 at 3:33pm PDT