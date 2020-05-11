924 Gilman to host livestream fundraiser

924 Gilman to host livestream fundraiser
by

On May 16, Berkeley's 924 Gilman will host a live stream fundraiser to support the venue. Although the lineup has not been announced, the organizers stated that they'll reveal those details later this week. Interestingly, the event is sponsored by Epitaph Records and Clif Bars, who are described as "partners."