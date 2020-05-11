924 Gilman to host livestream fundraiser

by John Gentile
On May 16, Berkeley's 924 Gilman will host a live stream fundraiser to support the venue. Although the lineup has not been announced, the organizers stated that they'll reveal those details later this week. Interestingly, the event is sponsored by Epitaph Records and Clif Bars, who are described as "partners."
We're excited to finally announce a festival to raise money for 924 Gilman next Saturday, May 16th! Over the next couple days, we’ll be teasing out our amazing lineup and other surprises we have for the event. Thanks to our partners @clifgreennotes, @clifbar, and @epitaphrecords for helping make this happen. Stay tuned, spread the news!