Billie Joe Armstrong covers “Not That Way Anymore”, releases two previous covers on vinyl

Billie Joe Armstrong covers "Not That Way Anymore", releases two previous covers on vinyl
by Warner Music Group

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day has continued his “No Fun Mondays” cover series with “Not That Way Anymore” by Stiv Bators. Previous “No Fun Mondays” covers “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “War Stories” are now available together as a 7-inch on Uncool Records. The proceeds will go to the Alameda County Food Bank and COVID-19 Rapid Relief Fund for Oakland Students and Schools and the record will ship in June. Check out the new cover below.