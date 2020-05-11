Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day has continued his “No Fun Mondays” cover series with “Not That Way Anymore” by Stiv Bators. Previous “No Fun Mondays” covers “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “War Stories” are now available together as a 7-inch on Uncool Records. The proceeds will go to the Alameda County Food Bank and COVID-19 Rapid Relief Fund for Oakland Students and Schools and the record will ship in June. Check out the new cover below.
Previous Story16 release video for "Me And The Dog Die Together"
Next StoryNew Review Update: New Reviews for May 11, 2020
Billie Joe Armstrong covers "Not That Way Anymore", releases two previous covers on vinyl
Billie Joe Armstrong covers “Kids In America”
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day releases cover of "Amico" in Italian
Billie Joe Armstrong releases "War Stories" cover
Billie Joe Armstrong releases cover of "That Thing You Do!"