Run the Jewels detail 'RTJ4'

Run the Jewels have issued the details for their new album Run the Jewels J4. The digital version is out June 4 and the physical version is out September 2020. DJ Premiere, Zach de la Rocha, Pharrell, Mavis staples, Josh Homme, Greg Nice, and 2 Chainz appear on the release. along with the album, the group is also releasing an instrumental version as well, following in line with their previous releases. You can see the track list below.
Run the Jewels 4:
01 yankee and the brave (ep. 4)
02 ooh la la [ft. Greg Nice and DJ Premier]
03 out of site [ft. 2 Chainz]
04 holy calamafuck
05 goonies vs. E.T.
06 walking in the snow
07 JU$T [ft. Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha]
08 never look back
09 the ground below
10 pulling the pin [ft. Mavis Staples and Josh Homme]
11 a few words for the firing squad (radiation)