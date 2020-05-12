Run the Jewels detail 'RTJ4'

Run the Jewels have issued the details for their new album Run the Jewels J4. The digital version is out June 4 and the physical version is out September 2020. DJ Premiere, Zach de la Rocha, Pharrell, Mavis staples, Josh Homme, Greg Nice, and 2 Chainz appear on the release. along with the album, the group is also releasing an instrumental version as well, following in line with their previous releases. You can see the track list below.