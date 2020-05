9 hours ago by Em Moore

Los Angeles based band The Ghost Inside have released a new song called “Pressure Point”. The song is taken off their upcoming release The Ghost Inside due out June 5 on Epitaph Records. The band have released a lyric video for the song as well. The lyric video contains a warning that it “may trigger seizures in people with photosensitive epilepsy”. The Ghost Inside released Dear Youth in 2014. Check out the lyric video and audio below.