7 hours ago by Em Moore

Killswitch Engage have released an acoustic version of their song “We Carry On” recorded in quarantine. The song is from their 2016 album Incarnate. Killswitch Engage released Atonement in 2019 via Metal Blade Records. The band also released Atonement II B-Sides for Charity earlier this month with all proceeds going to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund. Check out the video below.