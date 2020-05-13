Azkena Rock Festival announces rescheduled dates

by Em Moore
The Azkena Rock Festival has announced that due to COVID-19 the festival will now be taking place June 17-19, 2021 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. The festival was originally scheduled for June 19-20, 2020. A number of artists have been successfully rescheduled for the new dates, including Iggy Pop, Patti Smith, and L7. All previously held tickets will be honoured and applications for refunds will be open May 18 to the 31st. Check out the full list of artists that have been announced so far below.
Azkena Rock Festival 2021 Line-up
Black Mountain
Brian Wilson
Fu Manchu
Iggy Pop
L7
Liher
Lysistrata
Patti Smith and Her Band
Reverend Horton Heat
Robyn Hitchcock
Shooter Jennings
Social Distortion
Suzi Quatro
The Faithless
Wicked Wizzard
|Date
|Venue
|City
|June 17-19, 2021
|Azkena Rock Festival
|Vitroia-Fasteiz, ES