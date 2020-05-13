Azkena Rock Festival announces rescheduled dates

The Azkena Rock Festival has announced that due to COVID-19 the festival will now be taking place June 17-19, 2021 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. The festival was originally scheduled for June 19-20, 2020. A number of artists have been successfully rescheduled for the new dates, including Iggy Pop, Patti Smith, and L7. All previously held tickets will be honoured and applications for refunds will be open May 18 to the 31st. Check out the full list of artists that have been announced so far below.