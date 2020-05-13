Azkena Rock Festival announces rescheduled dates

The Azkena Rock Festival has announced that due to COVID-19 the festival will now be taking place June 17-19, 2021 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. The festival was originally scheduled for June 19-20, 2020. A number of artists have been successfully rescheduled for the new dates, including Iggy Pop, Patti Smith, and L7. All previously held tickets will be honoured and applications for refunds will be open May 18 to the 31st. Check out the full list of artists that have been announced so far below.

Azkena Rock Festival 2021 Line-up

Black Mountain

Brian Wilson

Fu Manchu

Iggy Pop

L7

Liher

Lysistrata

Patti Smith and Her Band

Reverend Horton Heat

Robyn Hitchcock

Shooter Jennings

Social Distortion

Suzi Quatro

The Faithless

Wicked Wizzard

DateVenueCity
June 17-19, 2021Azkena Rock FestivalVitroia-Fasteiz, ES