, Posted by 3 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Earlier this year, The Lawrence Arms stated that they had recorded a new album. It looks like the release has already been mixed and mastered and will be out this year. The band stated, via social media, "just listened to the new Lawrence arms album vinyl test pressing, and in a shocking turn of events, it’s the best record of 2020 and probably any ancillary years as well. Apologies to all you great bands out there, but there can be only one"