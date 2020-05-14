Quebec based punk Red Bridge Fest may be postponed this year but they have already started to announce bands for their 2021 festival. Pulley, Useed, Brain Puker and Chaser are the first 4 bands confirmed for the festival. The new dates are June 4th and 5th, 2021 at Pont-Rouge, Quebec. For more info on the festival, you can click here.
Previous StoryRough Cuts release debut LP
Next StoryJoy Division to reissue 'Closer' and 7-inch singles
Pulley to play Red Bridge Fest
Red Bridge Fest announce 2020 festival lineup
Pennywise (West Coast)
Tsunami Bomb covers Oingo Boingo
Pulley for '77 Montreal
Music 4 Cancer Fest IX announces lineup
Chaser (EU and UK)
Pulley added to 77 Montreal
CHASER release "Nightmares" video
Chaser premieres lyric video for "The Show" from 'Sound The Sirens'