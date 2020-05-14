Pulley to play Red Bridge Fest

by Festivals & Events

Quebec based punk Red Bridge Fest may be postponed this year but they have already started to announce bands for their 2021 festival. Pulley, Useed, Brain Puker and Chaser are the first 4 bands confirmed for the festival. The new dates are June 4th and 5th, 2021 at Pont-Rouge, Quebec. For more info on the festival, you can click here.