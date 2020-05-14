Death By Stereo announce new album

View this post on Instagram

We are proud to announce that the new @deathbystereoband album comes out August 7th! This also marks the return of the band to @indecisionrecords in North America! We haven’t made a record together since 1999! Also this marks the return to @concretejunglerecords for Europe, UK, Japan, Australia, South America, Central America & the rest of the planet! Please spread the word and re-post this pic! #deathbystereo #deathforlife #werealldyingjustintime #indecisionrecords #concretejunglerecords

