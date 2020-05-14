Death By Stereo announce new album

Death By Stereo have announced that their new album, We're All Dying Just in Time will be released August 7 on Indecision Records in America and Concrete Jungle Records in the rest of the world. This marks the band’s first release on Indecision Records since 1999. Pre-sales for the album will begin June 12. Death By Stereo is set to tour with Strung Out on their rescheduled Canadian dates. Death By Stereo released Black Sheep of the American Dream in 2012. Check out the band’s announcement below.
