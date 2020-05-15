Little Rocket Records: The Countdown Sessions featuring Chuck Coles

Today, we are pleased to bring you the second installment of our month long exclusive and collaboration with the fine folks at Little Rocket Records. We have a very special performance by Chuck Coles from The Creepshow/United Snakes. The video features two acoustic songs performed with the help of performance artist Tonya Riaz. The video was shot by Aaron Hill. See below to check it out.

Chuck will be performing along with his fellow Little Rocket Records label mate Elissa Janelle Velveteen of Molly Rhythm tomorrow on the Boatless Booze Cruise V, click here for more info on the event.