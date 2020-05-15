Dream Nails sign to Dine Alone Records

British punk band Dream Nails have announced that they have signed with Dine Alone Records in North America. Dream Nails are signed with Alcopop! Records in Europe. The band released Take Up Space! in 2019 and have released several singles from their upcoming self-titled album. Due to COVID-19, Dream Nails will now be released September 4 of this year. Check out the announcements from Dream Nails and Dine Alone Records below.
HUGE NEWS!!!! We've just signed to @dinealonerecords!!! They'll be representing and covering us across North America and Canada!! HEXES GOIN' GLOBAL!! Our new labelmates are @fidlar @aof_official & @thechatslovebeer Because everyone’s in lockdown, we had to find a way of each of us signing the contract one-by-one from our homes. Watch this video to see how we did it…. #recordcontractrelay
STOKED to announce that we’ve signed @dreamnailsband, “punk witches bringing feminist ragejoy” Welcome to the #DineAloneFamily!! Founded by feminist activists in 2015, this hotly tipped band of witches mix political rage with contagious pop punk joy, winning hearts (and funds for abortion charities) wherever they go. The female fourpiece have built a reputation across the UK and Europe for their riotous live shows, touring with the likes of @antiflag, @cherryglazerr, @shedrewthegun, @hellobleached and @petrol_girls, and have headlined the Sisterhood stage at @glastofest three years in a row. Dream Nails’ fresh energy and youthful power promise to set your soul on fire.