Due to the continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, Slam Dunk Festival has been postponed to May 2021. All tickets that were purchased for this year’s festival are valid for 2021 and refunds will be available at point of purchase until the end of September. In regard to the line-up, a statement released by the festival says, “We are currently working on the lineup, and should be able to reveal this quite quickly, as most bands due to play this year are able to come back for you in 2021”. The festival will now take place Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Leeds Temple Newsam and Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Hatfield Park. Check out the full statement below.