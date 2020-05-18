Jesse Michaels says he may release new music within two weeks

Previously, we reported that Jesse Michaels was recording new music with Sharif Dumani of Exploding Flowers and the Alice Bag band as well as Peter John Fontes of Los Nauticals. Well, it looks like we may get new music sooner than previously expected.

Via instagram, Michaels stated: "In a week or two barring delays I am going to release 4 or 5 new songs - digitally first then maybe as an EP. This is not directly topical to current events. The music will be influenced 80's style hardcore with the usual complaining and socio-political agony in the lyrics. Not sure of it will be good but if not, that will be fault of the stellar Sharif Dumani or Peter John Fontes."

We will keep you updated.