Sound and Fury Festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19. All tickets will be refunded automatically within the next 14 days. Sound and Fury was originally scheduled to take place July 11-12 at the Ventura City Fairgrounds. See the statement from the festival below.

Sound and Fury Festival 2020 Cancellation Statement

Hello!

Thank you all for your attention, energy, and passion over the last 2 months. As of this moment, we do not believe it will be possible to hold an event like Sound and Fury in 2020 and thus want to refocus attention to the future.

All passholders will automatically receive full refunds from our ticketing partner NIGHTOUT within 14 business days.

We cannot wait to see you all again – it will be a celebration of life and the human spirit.

Best regards,

Sound and Fury