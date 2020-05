12 hours ago by Em Moore

The Acacia Strain have released an EP called A. The EP contains two songs, “Inverted Person” and “Chhinnamasta”. A is available on all online platforms and will be released on vinyl in June through Rise Records. A is the fourth EP that the band has released this year, joining D, E, and C. The Acacia Strain released It Comes in Waves in 2019. Check out the songs below.