9 hours ago by John Gentile

Last week, Live Nation furloughed 2,100 of its approximately 10,500 employees. This follows a move from last week when Live Nation stated that it intended to sell $800 million in debt to the Federal government under a new program in order to raise funds for "general corporate purposes." Live Nation has not issued a statement aside from directing parties to an April 13 press release where, they stated, in part, that they would be implementing cost cutting measures.