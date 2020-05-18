Dropkick Murphys announce “Streaming Outta Fenway” show

View this post on Instagram

HOW ABOUT SOME GOOD NEWS … On FRIDAY MAY 29 at 6PM Boston time - the lights will be on at the Old Ballpark for STREAMING OUTTA FENWAY !! We’ll be streaming out to you a FREE FULL ELECTRIC livestream performance from the hallowed grounds of FENWAY PARK IN BOSTON! That's right - we are gonna be the first band in HISTORY to play right on the dirt and grass of the infield diamond - and we will be doing it FREE - for YOU, THE BEST FANS IN THE WORLD !! To make sure this is a night to remember, our friend BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN will be joining us remotely for a FENWAY DOUBLE PLAY…. We’ll play together - one of ours + one of his… This free live stream will have NO AUDIENCE in the stands…. That’s another first - no band has ever played a full show in an empty sports stadium !! This means you get to take part in this show with your rowdy kids and neighbors right from your own living room or backyard… Our friends at Boston tech company @pegasystems are once again helping us pull off this crazy idea. Big shout out to them - Pega is Boston bred, they have stood by their employees during this crisis - and they‘re rallying other companies to step up to the plate. Streaming Outta Fenway will raise funds for Boston Resiliency Fund, Habitat For Humanity and Feeding America. These organizations put their donations to work NOW - to help real people in need. If YOU want to add to the contributions of DKM and the sponsors, you can - and you don’t even have to wait until the stream starts. You can DONATE NOW !! TEXT TO DONATE by texting “DONATE” to 404-994-3559 We can't wait to play for you on MAY 29 at 6PM Boston time!! #streamingouttafenway #dropkickmurphys #brucespringsteen

A post shared by Dropkick Murphys (@dropkickmurphys) on May 18, 2020 at 7:01am PDT