Alexisonfire have released a fan shot video for their song “Season of The Flood”. All of the footage comes from the Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver shows during their January 2020 tour. Alexisonfire released “Season of The Flood” as a single in 2020 as well as a handful of singles in 2019. Their last full-length album Old Crows / Young Cardinals was released in 2009 via Dine Alone Records. Check out the video below.