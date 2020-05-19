Check out the new video by Rebel Spies!

Check out the new video by Rebel Spies!
by

Punknews is happy to present the new lyric video from Detroit's Rebel Spies. "Voldin (She Lied)" is the first single from Belphegor Presents…, the Spies' upcoming digital EP on Paper + Plastick, available May 22. Rebel Spies are a band made up of Motor City punk veterans from Suicide Machines, Hellmouth, Fordirelifesake, Hifi Hand Grenades and Telegraph. They gladly wear their influences on their collective sleeve - bands like 7 Seconds, Bad Religion, Dag Nasty and Misfits.

Vocalist Jeff Sanguis had this to say this to say, ""I think the song best encapsulates the nerdy passions that drive the band, a love of late 80s style melodic hardcore and fueled by comic books. Oh, and obviously the nod to classic VHS music home videos!" The trained eye may notice a nod to the now legendary 1990 home video by a certain punk and metal icon.