Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day has continued his "No Fun Mondays" series with a cover of “That’s Rock ‘n’ Roll” originally by Eric Carmen. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryJamie Lenman releases video for "The Road to Right"
Next StoryIDLES release video for "Mr. Motivator"
Billie Joe Armstrong covers "That's Rock 'n' Roll"
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer Hella Mega Tour postponed to 2021
Billie Joe Armstrong covers "Not That Way Anymore", releases two previous covers on vinyl
Billie Joe Armstrong covers “Kids In America”
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day releases cover of "Amico" in Italian