Hot Mulligan announce rescheduled tour dates

Hot Mulligan have announced rescheduled tour dates for their You’ll Be Fine tour with Heart Attack Man, Fredo Disco, and Super American. The tour will now take place in November and December of this year with all previously held tickets being honoured. If needed, refunds will be available at the point of purchase with tickets that were purchased for the show in Denver being automatically refunded. Hot Mulligan released you’ll be fine in 2020 on No Sleep Records. Check out the new dates below.