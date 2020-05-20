Hot Mulligan announce rescheduled tour dates

Hot Mulligan
by

Hot Mulligan have announced rescheduled tour dates for their You’ll Be Fine tour with Heart Attack Man, Fredo Disco, and Super American. The tour will now take place in November and December of this year with all previously held tickets being honoured. If needed, refunds will be available at the point of purchase with tickets that were purchased for the show in Denver being automatically refunded. Hot Mulligan released you’ll be fine in 2020 on No Sleep Records. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 04AmsterdamMinneapolis, MN
Nov 05RinoKansas City, MO
Nov 06Larimer LoungeDenver, CO
Nov 07Kilby CourtSalt Lake City, UT
Nov 09Hawthorne TheatrePortland, OR
Nov 10CrocodileSeattle, WA
Nov 11CornerstoneBerkeley, CA
Nov 12Lodge RoomLos Angeles, CA
Nov 16Empire Control RoomAustin , TX
Nov 17Ellum Art CoDallas, TX
Nov 18FOH LoungeSpringfield, MO
Nov 19High WattNashville, TN
Nov 20PurgatoryAtlanta, GA
Nov 21SoundbarOrlando, FL
Nov 23MotorcoDurham, NC
Nov 24OttobarBaltimore, MD
Nov 25ThunderbirdPittsburgh, PA
Nov 26Velvet UndergroundToronto, ON
Nov 27Bowery BallroomNew York, NY
Nov 28The WebsterHartford, CT
Nov 29Brighton Music HallBoston, MA
Dec 01FoundryPhiladelphia, PA
Dec 02Asbury Park BreweryAsbury Park, NJ
Dec 03BeachlandCleveland, OH
Dec 04Rec RoomBuffalo, NY
Dec 05Saint Andrews HallDetroit, MI
Dec 06Bottom LoungeChicago, IL