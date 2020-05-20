Hot Mulligan announce rescheduled tour dates

by Em Moore
Hot Mulligan have announced rescheduled tour dates for their You’ll Be Fine tour with Heart Attack Man, Fredo Disco, and Super American. The tour will now take place in November and December of this year with all previously held tickets being honoured. If needed, refunds will be available at the point of purchase with tickets that were purchased for the show in Denver being automatically refunded. Hot Mulligan released you’ll be fine in 2020 on No Sleep Records. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 04
|Amsterdam
|Minneapolis, MN
|Nov 05
|Rino
|Kansas City, MO
|Nov 06
|Larimer Lounge
|Denver, CO
|Nov 07
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Nov 09
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland, OR
|Nov 10
|Crocodile
|Seattle, WA
|Nov 11
|Cornerstone
|Berkeley, CA
|Nov 12
|Lodge Room
|Los Angeles, CA
|Nov 16
|Empire Control Room
|Austin , TX
|Nov 17
|Ellum Art Co
|Dallas, TX
|Nov 18
|FOH Lounge
|Springfield, MO
|Nov 19
|High Watt
|Nashville, TN
|Nov 20
|Purgatory
|Atlanta, GA
|Nov 21
|Soundbar
|Orlando, FL
|Nov 23
|Motorco
|Durham, NC
|Nov 24
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|Nov 25
|Thunderbird
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Nov 26
|Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON
|Nov 27
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York, NY
|Nov 28
|The Webster
|Hartford, CT
|Nov 29
|Brighton Music Hall
|Boston, MA
|Dec 01
|Foundry
|Philadelphia, PA
|Dec 02
|Asbury Park Brewery
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Dec 03
|Beachland
|Cleveland, OH
|Dec 04
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY
|Dec 05
|Saint Andrews Hall
|Detroit, MI
|Dec 06
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL