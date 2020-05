14 hours ago by John Gentile

In an interview with Erin of Last Rockers TV via instagram live, Choking Victim mastermind Sturgeon revealed that the band has, or will record, at least two covers and possibly other music. One of the covers is a cover of Eurythmics's "Sweet Dreams," which the band has played live throughout the years. Sturgeon also stated that the Choking Victim live album is still in the works. We will keep you updated.