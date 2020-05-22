Tim Timebomb releases 7-inch to benefit Italian field hospital

Rancid’s Tim Armstrong will be releasing a 7-inch of his song (as Tim Timebomb) “Life’s For Living” on Wild Honey Records with the proceeds going towards a volunteer built COVID-19 field hospital in Bergamo, Italy. The 7-inch will also feature two covers, Rancid’s “It’s Quite Alright” and “The Times They Are A-Changing” by Bob Dylan. The songs are also available on Bandcamp. According to Bandcamp, the vinyl will ship “on or around May 28”. Check out the songs below.