Check out “Everlaster,” the new single from Toronto's Pacer

Toronto's Pacer are back with a driving new single, and we're happy to be the first to share it with you! You can stream the freshly unveiled rocker "Everlaster" below, along with a trippy video visualizer. Pacer was on track to release their first EP at a May 1 release show, but those plans were (obviously) upended by the pandemic. Whenever they're allowed back on stage, you'll find Pacer playing as a three-piece consisting of vocalist/guitarist Shawn Kosmo, bassist Dan Pearce, and drummer Evan Matthews.

That video features effects work by Ryan Maggs. Pacer released a handful of digital singles last year, including "Rapture," "Bangers" and "Piledriver" / "Lose." All of which can be found at Bandcamp. You've likely encountered Shawn Kosmo's work as a video director, working with bands like PONY, Twist, and Tommy and the Commies.

This story is part of a reporting partnership between Punknews.org and Some Party, a weekly newsletter covering independent Canadian rock music. Subscribe at someparty.ca.