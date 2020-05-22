Stimulators (Harley Flanagan) re-cut “At the Blackout”

The Stimulators were a late '70s hardcore punk band in NYC that included, in various lineups, Denise Mercedes, Patrick Mack, Anne Gustavsson, Nick Marden, and Harley Flanagan who would go on to form Cro-Mags. "At the Blackout" was performed by the band live during their initial run, but a studio recording was never finalized. Main vocalist Patrick Mack passed away in 1983, which ended the band.

in 2017, remaining members Mercedes, Marden, and Flanagan updated "At the Blackout"'s lyrics and recorded a studio version. Marden handles vocals. they recently made that available online and you can hear it below. The group also recently re-released their only single, Loud Fast Rules via Frontier.