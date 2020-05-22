Hayley and the Crushers to release “Jacaranda” EP

San Luis Obispo surf punks Hayley And The Crushers are planning a new summer EP titled Jacaranda. The sunny set is a quick follow-up to the trio's recent third full-length, Vintage Millenial, which arrived in January from Eccentric Pop Records. The two-song set will arrive digitally and as a limited 7" from Canada's Reta Records and Surfin Ki in Europe. Look for it on June 2. The group, sporting a sound influenced by Blondie and The Go Go's, will take the record out on a U.S. tour of the west coast and midwest in the fall. You can stream the a-side below now.