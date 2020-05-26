The full line-up for the postponed Red BridgeFest have been announced. Less Than Jake, Anti-Flag, The Bouncing Souls, Pulley, Satanic Surfers, No Fun At All, Craig's Brother, Much The Same and much more is set to play the two day festival. Red Bridge Fest will happen on June 4th and 5th, 2021 at Pont-Rouge, Quebec. For more info on the festival, you can click here.
2021 Line-up
Less Than Jake
Anti-Flag
The Bouncing Souls
Pulley
Satanic Surfers
No Fun At All
Craig's Brother
Much The Same
Jughead's Revenge
Chaser
Hitch and Go
Useed
Fourth In Line
Faster 4ward Brain Puker