Joyce Manor to release early years compilation

by John Gentile
Joyce Manor are going to release a compilation of some of their earliest recordings. It's called Songs From Northern Torrance and it's out via Epitaph. The digital version is out this Friday and the physical version will be out in September. The tracks were recorded between 2008-2010 and were mostly taken from CD-Rs and cassettes sold by the band in their earliest days. You can hear "House Warning Party", from the comp, below.
SONGS FROM NORTHERN TORRANCE TRACK LISTING
1. House Warning Party
2. Fuck Koalacaust
3. DFHP?
4. Danke Schoen
5. Who Gave You A Baby
6. Constant Nothing
7. Done Right Discount Flooring
8. 5 Beer Plan
9. Chumped
10. Leather Jacket