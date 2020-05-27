Bikini Kill have announced that they have rescheduled a number of European shows for June of 2021. Bikini Kill announced rescheduled tour dates for the North American leg of their tour last month. Bikini Kill re-issued Revolution Girl Style Now in 2015. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|June 02, 2021
|Primavera Sound
|Barcelona, ES
|June 03, 2021
|Primavera Sound
|Barcelona, ES
|June 04, 2021
|Primavera Sound
|Barcelona, ES
|June 05, 2021
|Primavera Sound
|Barcelona, ES
|June 06, 2021
|Locomotiv Club
|Bologna, IT
|June 07, 2021
|Magnolia
|Milan, IT
|June 09, 2021
|Gruenspan
|Hamburg, DE
|June 10, 2021
|Astra Kulturhaus
|Berlin, DE