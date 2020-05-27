Bikini Kill announce rescheduled European tour dates

Bikini Kill
Bikini Kill have announced that they have rescheduled a number of European shows for June of 2021. Bikini Kill announced rescheduled tour dates for the North American leg of their tour last month. Bikini Kill re-issued Revolution Girl Style Now in 2015. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
June 02, 2021Primavera SoundBarcelona, ES
June 03, 2021Primavera SoundBarcelona, ES
June 04, 2021Primavera SoundBarcelona, ES
June 05, 2021Primavera SoundBarcelona, ES
June 06, 2021Locomotiv ClubBologna, IT
June 07, 2021MagnoliaMilan, IT
June 09, 2021GruenspanHamburg, DE
June 10, 2021Astra KulturhausBerlin, DE